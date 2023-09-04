Israeli security forces enter Jenin refugee camp in daylight for first time since major operation

Exchange of fire was reported between Israeli troops and Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson confirmed it was operating in the West Bank area of the Jenin camp, in a rare day time operation on Monday morning, with three suspects reportedly arrested.

Clashes were reported between IDF soldiers and gunmen in the Jenin refugee camp, in light of "special Palestinian forces" operating in the area, according to SAFA, which also stated there was at least five Palestinians wounded.

Clause 27a of the Israeli copyright law An image shared on social media of reportedly an Israeli drone shot down by Palestinian gunmen.

Images of an Israeli mini drone were circulating on social media, reportedly shot down targeting the Palestinian gunmen in the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestinian media also reported that the Israeli security forces raided the house of Atta Abu Rumaila, secretary of the Fatah Movement in Jenin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698609441988362743 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The last time Israeli security forces operated in the Jenin refugee camp during day time, typically conducted pre-dawn, was in its previous large scale "House and Garden" operation in the beginning of July.

The IDF had already operated in Jenin since the major operation, the first time in July 31, within the same month of House and Garden, but Israeli security forces rarely enter the hostile West Bank area during daylight hours.