Arrow 3 sale has 'great significance' for Israel and Germany, Gallant tells German DM

Israel’s Defense Minister Gallant on Monday spoke with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, discussing security relations between Israel and Germany, and the latest developments in the Middle East and Europe.

Gallant also thanked Pistorius for the German government's expression of confidence in the Israeli defense systems. Speaking about the recent sale of Arrow 3, which became Israel's biggest defense deal ever, he emphasized its importance for the strengthening of security relations between the countries.

"The Arrow 3 deal has great significance for Israel and Germany from a security, economic and, no less important, symbolic point of view,” Gallat said.

The two ministers discussed the political and security developments in Europe and the Middle East, including the opportunities inherent in them, and their impact on Israel and Germany. Gallant also talked with his colleague about Iran's efforts to destabilize the Middle East, and emphasized the importance of Germany's standing by Israel's side in the face of this threat.