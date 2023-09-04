Foiled smuggling of explosives from Gaza halts goods passage to Israel

Israeli authorities have announced that the passage of goods from Gaza to Israel will be temporarily halted for enhanced security measures

In a joint announcement by the spokespersons of the Ministry of Defense and the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it was revealed that a smuggling attempt involving explosives from the Gaza Strip was thwarted.

Security inspectors from the crossings authority at the Ministry of Defense made the discovery at the Kerem Shalom crossing, where they uncovered an unconventional attempt to smuggle explosives from Gaza. The discovery was made during a security check of goods arriving from Gaza in three trucks.

Crossings Authority in the Ministry of Defense Explosive material confiscated by Israeli authorities on the Gaza border

High-quality explosive material, totaling several kilograms, was found concealed within clothes bearing international fashion brand labels. These explosives were believed to be intended for terrorist activities. The illicit goods were promptly seized, and the incident was reported to security forces for further investigation.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 Israeli soldiers from the IDF Oketz canine unit patrol with a dog in Kerem Shalom, located on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border, southern Israel.

In response to this incident and based on the security assessment, the Chief of Staff, with approval from the Minister of Defense, ordered the temporary halting of the passage of goods from Gaza into Israel.

The decision aims to implement enhanced inspection procedures during transit. The resumption of normal goods passage will be contingent upon ongoing security assessments by Israeli authorities.