Terrorist arrested after attempted stabbing of Jerusalem policeman

A terrorist was arrested on Monday evening in Jerusalem after attempting to stab a police officer in the Old City.

The terrorist was subdued by the police on the scene and no casualties were reported.

According to reports, the terrorist, an Arab Woman, attempted the stabbing at the Lions' Gate near the Temple Mount.

Following the arrest, police officers and multiple worshipers on the Temple Mount clashed after the incident, according to Palestinian reports.

This is developing story