Two Israelis recruited by Islamic Jihad arrested for smuggling weapons

The Israeli military (IDF), the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the Israel Police announced on Monday that two Israeli citizens living in the northern West Bank had been arrested last month on suspicion of smuggling explosives and other weapons from Jordan.

An indictment against them was filed on Tuesday to the District Court in Nazareth by the North District Attorney's Office.

“In the joint operation of the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and the IDF, in early August 2023, two Israeli citizens living in the Tulkarm area were arrested, who were involved in smuggling standard explosive charges and other weapons from the Jordanian border. Together with them, another person involved from the Tulkarm area was arrested,” the statement said.

The Israeli detainees were named as Samer Farid Hanam Knoh and Osama Nissim Ghazi Harouf, who is known for his previous connections to terrorist operatives.

“On August 3, 2023, in the activity of the central unit of the North District Police and the Higal fighters in cooperation with the Central District, Samer Knoh and Osama Harouf were arrested after they were identified while smuggling ammunition at the Jordanian border,” the statement said.

Police Spokesperson Weapons confiscated from the arrested suspects.

Four standard ammunition and four guns were found in the suspects’ possession, according to the security forces. As part of a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, it was revealed that the two Israeli citizens were recruited by operatives of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group from the Jenin refugee camp.

“In addition, the investigation revealed that they were involved in the transfer of weapons and money to terrorist operatives in the Nur Shams refugee camp, knowing that they were intended for terrorist activity. They also told the investigation about the planning of another terrorist activity that was exposed to them by the activists in Nur Shams,” it added.

The Nur Shams refugee camp is located east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Earlier on Tuesday, clashes erupted there during an IDF raid, leading to the death of a 21-year-old Palestinian man.