Suspect attempts shooting attack in West Bank's Jordan Valley area - report

i24NEWS

Scene of an attempted shooting attack on Road 90 in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank.
The shooter fire his weapon 3 times on Road 90, east of Hamra and Huwara, then the gun jammed. Israeli security forces were conducting a manhunt

An attempt shooting attack was reported on Road 90, near the West Bank village of Hamra, but the gun jammed after 3 shots were fired, according to Rescue Without Borders.

The Israeli security forces started a manhunt for a suspect dressed in black that fled the scene in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank, after a restaurant was likely targeted.

An initial report by the Israeli Walla! News indicated that the shooting may have been criminal and not terror related.

This is a developing story...

