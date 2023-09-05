Suspect attempts shooting attack in West Bank's Jordan Valley area - report
The shooter fire his weapon 3 times on Road 90, east of Hamra and Huwara, then the gun jammed. Israeli security forces were conducting a manhunt
An attempt shooting attack was reported on Road 90, near the West Bank village of Hamra, but the gun jammed after 3 shots were fired, according to Rescue Without Borders.
The Israeli security forces started a manhunt for a suspect dressed in black that fled the scene in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank, after a restaurant was likely targeted.
An initial report by the Israeli Walla! News indicated that the shooting may have been criminal and not terror related.
This is a developing story...