Israeli forces were seen entering Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday morning.

This is the second time in a week that Israeli troops operate there, after a marked pause following a major operation at the start of July.

Soldiers were spotted surrounded the house of wanted terrorist Muhammad Nangiyeh, before arresting him without any resistance. During the arrest, exchanges of fire took place between Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians.

Muhammad Nangiyeh is a member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades terrorist organization, the Palestinians said. However, the information was not immediately confirmed by the Israeli army.

Following the arrest, Palestinian reports stated that the Israeli army withdrew its forces from Jenin.

This is a developing story.