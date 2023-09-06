One of the victims is in critical condition

Two people were wounded on Wednesday in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, with one of them in critical condition, according the Magen David Adom service.

"MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment on the spot to a man in his 50s in a critical state," the MDA spokesman said in a statement.

The incident took place near the Jaffa Gate. The attacker is a 17-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. He was arrested, according to the police statement.

"A short while ago, a suspect stabbed a civilian with a knife at the Jaffa Gate promenade in Jerusalem. The suspect involved in the incident was apprehended and arrested by Jerusalem district police officers who pursued and detained him," the statement said.

"Large police forces were called to the scene. The Police Commissioner and the Jerusalem District Commander are on-site," it added.

