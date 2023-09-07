IDF chief Halevi asserts enlistment should include 'many' amid calls for exemption law

'The State of Israel must, in order to maintain its security, continue to support the People's Army model' says the top Israeli general

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi asserted that the army of the people should include as many Israelis as possible, even from ultra-Orthodox communities, countering the calls of some political parties to make exemptions enshrined in law.

The debate over compulsory military service in Israel reached a new level of tension, particularly of concern at a time when reservists have refused to be called up for duty as a form of protest against the contentious judicial reform.

"The State of Israel must, in order to maintain its security, continue to support the People's Army model, which requires the recruitment of as many segments of the Israeli population as possible,” Halevi stated in a speech delivered at a military ceremony.

The IDF Chief of Staff also stressed the importance of social cohesion, and rejected any attempt to politicize the army.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Yitzchak Goldknopf seen during a meeting of the United Torah Judaism party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

Housing Minister, and United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party chairman, Yitzhak Goldknopf has demanded that legislation to exempt yeshiva students from military service be passed in the next parliamentary session.

Goldknopf insisted it was a mistake not to have passed the law earlier, saying it was necessary. The minister previously threatened to bring down the coalition government if the legislative amendment was not adopted.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid supported the Chief of Staff's position, asserting that "everyone must serve, without exception". He also criticized attempts to circumvent military service, arguing that they could compromise the integrity of the Israeli army.

The question of military service remains a divisive issue in the Jewish state. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to moderate the proposed law, he has been met with refusal from the ultra-Orthodox parties, who insist that the legislation must conform to what was signed in a coalition agreement.