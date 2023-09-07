Israel Border Police officer wounded during arrest raid in West Bank

The Israeli security forces arrested 18 suspects, including a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad member, during which explosives and Molotov cocktails were thrown

Israeli security forces arrested 18 suspects throughout the West Bank, during a pre-dawn operation on Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency and Border Police arrested two wanted persons, including a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, in the Jalazone refugee camp and in the city of Ramallah.

The Israeli security forces located and confiscated military equipment and ammunition, and during the activities, Palestinians threw stones and hurled Molotov cocktails and explosives, who responded with measures to disperse the crowds.

During the operation, one Border Police officer was slightly wounded and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

IDF Spokesperson A pistol confiscated by the IDF during the arrest raid in the West Bank.

In addition, the Israeli security forces arrested six wanted persons from the West Bank area of Nahalin, suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, where military equipment was located and four vehicles were confiscated.

A further seven wanted persons were arrested in the villages of al-Dawha, Asakra, Baytin, Bardala, Al-Bireh and Turmus Ayya. All of the suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the Israeli security forces for further processing.

Israel is facing a major upsurge in attacks on civilians and soldiers. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old Palestinian terrorist stabbed two people in Jerusalem.