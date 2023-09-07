Netanyahu talks cooperation with NATO deputy chief

The visit of NATO delegation marks a 'new beginning' in the alliance’s 'strong cooperation' with the Jewish state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană to discuss Israel’s cooperation with the defense alliance.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"We have an excellent relationship with NATO and excellent cooperation, and I look forward to expanding it even further. We have great opportunities for peace in our region, but we also face great challenges, mainly from Iran and of course from other regions as well,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel and NATO cooperate on both fronts - in removing the dangers and taking advantage of the opportunities. Geoană in turn thanked Netanyahu for welcoming his delegation in Israel and said their visit marks a “new beginning” in the alliance’s "strong cooperation" with the Jewish state.

"We share many of Israel's concerns; we see authoritarian regimes such as Iran, North Korea and Russia posing challenges to security in both Europe and the Middle East,” the official said.

“I am here to renew our interest in building upon the extraordinary technological sophistication of your great nation. I lead the issue of innovation in NATO and through the new partnership we are about to launch in the coming weeks, I know we will bring our partnership to the next level,” he added.