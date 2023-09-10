'Any harm brought on an Israeli or Jew will elicit a response. I mean what I say. The price will be exacted from deep inside Iran, in the heart of Tehran'

Israeli security forces thwarted no fewer than 27 Iranian terror attacks this year, the chief of Israel's Mossad spy agency said on Sunday, adding it was about time that the Mullah regime paid the price for its terrorist activities.

"The time has come to exact a price from Iran," said David Barnea said in a rare speech at a Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). "Any harm done to any Israeli or Jew in any way whatsoever, and I mean in any way whatsoever, via proxy or Iranian alike, will elicit a response against the Iranians who dispatched the terrorists and the policy makers who authorized the terror units to carry out the plots, from the bottom all the way up to the top. I mean what I say. The price will be exacted from deep inside Iran, in the heart of Tehran..‎."

"We are witnessing a significant increase in attempts to attack Jews and Israelis worldwide, and as we speak, we continue to track Iranian and proxy teams to prevent them from killing Jews and Israelis," he said, providing a slew of examples of attacks thwarted by Mossad operatives in in Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.

Additionally, the top spy voiced concern over the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia, two international pariahs.

"The first factor feeding Iran’s over-inflated ego is the assistance it has been giving Russia through the sale of UAVs. We know that the Iranians were planning to sell Russia short-range and long-range missiles too, but this deal has been interdicted. I have a feeling that more deals will be interdicted soon. We are concerned that the Russians will meet Iran's demands to supply it with weapons and raw materials that will put Israel at risk."