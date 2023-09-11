Clashes reported between IDF and Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Amid on going clashes with the Israeli security forces, during an arrest, Palestinian reports indicate that the IDF had to send reinforcements

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were in an exchange of fire with gunmen in the West Bank, a source confirmed to i24NEWS.

Amid ongoing clashes with suspects, during an arrest, Palestinian reports earlier indicated that the IDF had to send reinforcements to the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp.

This is a developing story...