Israeli forces arrest 13 terror suspects overnight in West Bank

In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the Shin Bet, and the Security Guard arrested 13 individuals who were wanted for various terror-related offenses throughout the West Bank.

The operation was carried out during the night and resulted in no casualties among the security forces, according to a statement by the IDF.

Eleven of the arrests took place in several villages, including Gilkamos, Bla'in, Araba, Kabatia, Aram, as well as in the cities of Hebron and Kalkilia. As part of their counter-terrorism efforts, the forces conducted house searches to locate weapons.

During the operations, suspects engaged in acts of resistance by throwing stones and a Molotov cocktail at the fighters, resulting in minor damage to a military vehicle.

In the village of Gilkamos, suspects threw explosives at the forces. Four explosives were located and safely destroyed. A similar incident occurred in Kabatia, where suspects hurled explosives, causing minor damage to a military vehicle.

In the city of Kalkilia, while conducting their activities, suspects resorted to stone-throwing and launching fireworks at the fighters. In response, the security forces employed measures to disperse the demonstrations.

Furthermore, during a separate operation in Bethlehem, the forces apprehended two more wanted individuals. Suspects threw stones and fired fireworks at the security personnel.

All arrested individuals were transferred to the security forces for further processing.