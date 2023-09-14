Israel concludes successful large-scale air force exercise with Greece

The drills had Israelis and Greeks conduct low flying maneuvers, sometimes in challenging weather conditions, while keeping accurate hits on the set out targets

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded a large-scale exercise with the Greek Air Force, which included deep-sea flights, aerial refueling, and the use of live fire.

The mutual drill has seen dozens of aircraft put into use, flying back-and-forth to Greece, in full cooperation with the Greeks, with flights in their airspace and in Israel.

The complex drills saw low flying maneuvers, as well as in challenging weather conditions, while keeping accurate hits on the set out targets.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Aircraft taking part in a large-scale military exercise with the Israel Defense Forces and the Greek Air Force.

The Israelis highlighted being able to fly “wing-to-wing” with the Greek Air Force, coupled with mutual learning and sharing in operational expertise.

“There were two main goals: cooperation with the Greeks, that included mutual learning that made use of each country’s advantage. And the second was the preparedness of the air force,” commander of the participating Israeli Air Force squadron said about the exercise.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit An Israeli fighter jet, with a pilot in the cockpit and a crew member assisting in preparations before take-off.

“The exercise is part of a series of exercises and models carried out by the Air Force in the past year and their purpose is to improve operational and mental competence for long-range flights, refueling, deep attacks and achieving air superiority. Additional exercises of this type will also take place later this year,” an IDF statement concluded.