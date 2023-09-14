Israel concludes successful large-scale air force exercise with Greece
The drills had Israelis and Greeks conduct low flying maneuvers, sometimes in challenging weather conditions, while keeping accurate hits on the set out targets
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded a large-scale exercise with the Greek Air Force, which included deep-sea flights, aerial refueling, and the use of live fire.
The mutual drill has seen dozens of aircraft put into use, flying back-and-forth to Greece, in full cooperation with the Greeks, with flights in their airspace and in Israel.
The complex drills saw low flying maneuvers, as well as in challenging weather conditions, while keeping accurate hits on the set out targets.
The Israelis highlighted being able to fly “wing-to-wing” with the Greek Air Force, coupled with mutual learning and sharing in operational expertise.
“There were two main goals: cooperation with the Greeks, that included mutual learning that made use of each country’s advantage. And the second was the preparedness of the air force,” commander of the participating Israeli Air Force squadron said about the exercise.
“The exercise is part of a series of exercises and models carried out by the Air Force in the past year and their purpose is to improve operational and mental competence for long-range flights, refueling, deep attacks and achieving air superiority. Additional exercises of this type will also take place later this year,” an IDF statement concluded.