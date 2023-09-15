Explosion reported at Israel's central HaYarkon Park

The Israeli police spokesperson stated there were no casualties, and initial findings indicate an explosive device was planted near or on a tree

An explosion was reported in Israel's central HaYarkon Park area, according to an Israeli police spokesperson on Friday morning.

The statement added that there were no casualties in the incident, and the Israel Police forces were at the scene. The initial findings indicate an explosive device was planted near or on a tree.

The statement concluded that the circumstances of the incident are still being investigated. Israeli media reported that the explosion occurred at 6:40 a.m. and was likely related to criminal activity.

This is a developing story...