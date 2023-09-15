Israeli security forces block central highway to arrest explosion suspect

Highway Road 431 was blocked by Israel Police, near the Ramla interchange, as part of an ongoing investigation into an explosion earlier in the day

Israeli security forces arrested Friday a suspected vehicle with several ready-to-use explosive devices, while driving on a central highway south of Tel Aviv. Kan reported that the incident increasingly seemed terror-related.

Highway Road 431 was blocked by Israel Police and other security officers, on both sides of traffic near the Ramla interchange, while the operation was carried out.

Israeli security forces arrest a suspect on highway Road 431, in central Israel.

The authorities were reportedly also investigating the vehicle as part of an explosion at HaYarkon Park, earlier on Friday, according to Israeli media.

There were no casualties at either incident. However, the Shin Bet internal security agency confirmed it was brought into both investigations, and a link between the events was being "examined."

It was still unclear whether the highway incident was criminal, or nationalistic terror-related, though some reports are saying the car with the arrested suspects belongs to one of the Palestinian terrorist groups.

Friday's incidents came as Israeli security forces were coping with a wave of terrorist attacks, in particular warning of risks during the Jewish Holiday season that starts this weekend. In Jerusalem, Israel Police had even instructed officers to be posted at synagogues to prevent further acts of terrorism.

This is a developing story...