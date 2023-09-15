LIVEBLOG: Security incident thwarted in central Israel as Jewish holiday set to begin
The Israeli forces, including police and the Shin Bet internal security agency, were involved in thwarting what could have reportedly been a serious incident
Israeli security forces arrested suspects on a central highway on Friday, after there was an explosion earlier in the day near Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park.
The Shin Bet internal security agency released a statement after the arrest on highway Road 431, saying a link to the bomb explosion in Tel Aviv was being "examined."
No casualties were reported in either incident. However, Israeli media were reporting that a serious security incident was thwarted.
Israel's Ynet releases video of HaYarkon Park explosion in Tel Aviv
Senior Israeli security officials says 'more serious incident' likely thwarted
Israeli media reported that Arabs were arrested on the highway Road 431 incident, and a source told News 14 the current suspicions on the events.
"The suspicion is of a more serious incident than currently thought, we may have succeeded in thwarting a terrorist squad that planned to sabotage the [Jewish] holiday in a number of unusual terrorist incidents that we have not seen yet," a senior Israeli security official told News 14.
Earlier reports said the arrested suspects belonged to one of the Palestinian terrorist groups.
Shin Bet says no explosives found on the highway Road 431 arrest