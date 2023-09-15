LIVEBLOG: Security incident thwarted in central Israel as Jewish holiday set to begin

The Israeli forces, including police and the Shin Bet internal security agency, were involved in thwarting what could have reportedly been a serious incident

Israeli security forces arrested suspects on a central highway on Friday, after there was an explosion earlier in the day near Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park.

The Shin Bet internal security agency released a statement after the arrest on highway Road 431, saying a link to the bomb explosion in Tel Aviv was being "examined."

No casualties were reported in either incident. However, Israeli media were reporting that a serious security incident was thwarted.