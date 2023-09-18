Stabbing terror attack thwarted at checkpoint near Jerusalem - initial report

The terrorist was reportedly neutralized by Israeli security forces before any casualties could be inflicted

Israeli security forces thwarted a stabbing terror attack at a border checkpoint near Jerusalem, neutralizing the terrorist before any casualties could be inflicted.

"A suspect who arrived at the Mazmoriya checkpoint in the outskirts of Jerusalem, to the east of the village of Tzur Bahar, pulled a knife at the security forces," the Israel Police said in a statement.

Israel Police Spokesperson The knife belonging to a terrorist that attempted a stabbing attack at the Mazmuriya border crossing near Jerusalem.

"A border police officer, who spotted the suspect, opened fire at him and neutralized him," the statement added. According to videos of the scene, it appeared the terrorist was still alive.

"There are no casualties to our forces," the police statement concluded.

The Israel police later released a more detailed account of the events, saying "a terrorist arrived at Mazmoriya crossing in the south of the city of Jerusalem armed with a knife. After he aroused the suspicion of the security forces stationed there, they asked to examine him."

"At this point, the terrorist pulled out the knife, and in response, a shot was fired at him and he was neutralized," the statement continued.

"Police forces of the Jerusalem District are on the scene and the terrorist is currently being treated by medical personnel," it concluded.