Israeli forces map houses belonging to terrorists from June murders near Eli

Israeli security forces on Tuesday morning mapped four houses belonging to three terrorists involved in planning and carrying out a shooting rampage at a gas station near the Eli community in the West Bank.

Palestinian terrorists on June 20 had brutally murdered Israelis dining at a gas station, as well as the restaurant pit stop. Nahman Mordoff, Elisha Anteman, Harel Masood, were 17-21 years old when they were killed, and Ofer Fairman was 63.

The mapping is done in preparation for the houses’ likely demolition. During the activity, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were required to respond with crowd dispersal measures.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Border Police also carried out arrests throughout the West Bank.

In the Al-Arroub refugee camp, two wanted men were arrested, and another in the Azzun village.

During the security forces’ operation in the village of ad Doha, the IDF said “suspects threw stones and threw Molotov cocktails and two explosives at the fighters, who responded by dispersing demonstrations and shooting into the air.”

However, a violent disturbance developed during which a military vehicle got stuck, and minor damage was caused to the vehicle. It was retrieved a short time later. There were no casualties among the Israeli security forces.

While in the Balata village, suspects also threw stones and threw two explosives.