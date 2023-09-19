Israel unveils its latest high-tech Merkava Mk 5: the 'Barak' Lightning tank

'The innovative era that brings with it the Barak tank to the IDF is an exceptional leap forward' says Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Defense Ministry revealed on Tuesday its next-generation Merkava Mark 5 tank, nicknamed "Barak" [Hebrew for lightning], for the first time.

“The innovative era that brings with it the Barak tank to the IDF is an exceptional leap forward and a clear expression of the IDF’s technological abilities which time and again guarantee its qualitative advantage,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Force's next-generation tank, Merkava Mark 5, or "Barak" [lightning], watching over a green pasture.

After news broke last year of the Merkava Mark 5 entry into service, the IDF and defense ministry jointly announced the in-depth details of Israel’s new “Barak” and confirmed its high tech capabilities.

The Merkava Mark 5 is equipped with the latest technology, including AI, which would reportedly boost the tank's lethality and ability to generate intelligence reports for both itself and other forces.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Force's next-generation tank, Merkava Mark 5, or "Barak" [lightning], lined up at a base.

Furthermore, the new AI-based sensors would enable the tank to independently acquire targets and strike them rapidly, as well as allowing it to deploy electronic-warfare capabilities coupled with the advanced processing systems.

It also included an upgraded Trophy active protection system against anti-tank missiles, 360-degree camera coverage for day and night views to allow for full closed-shelf combat, and specialized head-up display for the tank commander (similar to that of a fighter-jet pilot).

There were also multi-touch screens, advanced operation controllers, and the ability to quickly adapt to changing combat situations to boost survivability.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Force's next-generation tank, Merkava Mark 5, or "Barak" [lightning], with a soldier.

This comes after more than five years of development and production, with several departments participating, such as the Directorate of Merkavas and Armored Vehicles (MNATC) in the Defense Ministry, the Land Arm of the IDF, as well as the Armored Corps and the "Iron Traces" Brigade (401), with the participation of several defense contractors.