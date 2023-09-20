Israel Police find stolen tank hidden amongst rubble in a junkyard

The Israeli Defense Ministry had reported the theft of a tank from an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) training base, located in the north of the country

Israel Police announced on Wednesday that a stolen tank was found in the northern Nesher coastal area, near Haifa.

The Israeli Defense Ministry had reported the theft of a tank from an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) training base, located in the north of the country.

An investigation was then launched by the Police into the theft. Officers from the Nesher local station then found the tank in a scrap junkyard in their jurisdiction, after the Coastal District of Haifa had called for searches to be conducted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704422575596535897 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"From a preliminary investigation of the circumstances of the case, it is suspected that the tank is not active and was stolen from the scene for reasons that are being investigated at this stage," the Israel Police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Upon locating the stolen tank, a notification was sent to the Ministry of Defense and the police opened a joint investigation with the Ministry of Defense," the statement added.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Force's next-generation tank, Merkava Mark 5, or "Barak" [lightning], with a soldier.

The Defense Ministry and the IDF released a joint statement, saying "the tank was just the chassis of a Merkava Mk 2 that was decommissioned many years ago. It has no means of armament, and its systems do not function."

"The tank was stationed in a firing area, that's open to any passersby, and was used as a stationary vehicle for soldiers' exercises," the joint statement added.

It concluded, "the tank was returned to the security system. The investigation of the incident continues, and a command investigation will also take place."