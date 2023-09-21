Gaza resident armed with knives stopped in Tel Aviv, second incident in 24 hours

During a regular search outside the central station in Israel, knives were found in a 60-year-old Palestinian's bag

Israel Police said a Gaza resident armed with two knives was arrested at the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv.

During a regular search outside the station, the knives were found in the 60-year-old Palestinian's bag. The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the local police station.

The police statement indicated that the background of the incident was still being checked, but Israeli media were reporting that the suspect had planned a terror attack.

This was the second such incident in the last 24 hours, despite the border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip having been closed since Friday due to tense clashes with rioting Palestinians.

The border was meant to open on Monday morning, but remains shut due to the increased security risk. The closure measure is meant to put pressure on the Hamas terror organization, that de facto rules the Strip, to end the riots which returned to the Gaza border fence over the past three weeks.