Suspected ramming attack at checkpoint near Jerusalem, one lightly wounded

Israeli reports indicate the suspected terrorist was neutralized but not dead

A ramming attack at the Qalandia checkpoint near Jerusalem was reported on Thursday, leaving one person in light condition.

The suspected terrorist was neutralized, but not killed, according to Israeli reports.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported that the it had provided medical treatment to a 32-year-old man in "a very minor condition with injuries to his lower limbs," and referred him to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.

The Israel Police spokesperson described the attack as "a civilian security guard being run over" at the Qalandia checkpoint, confirming the MDA report of the wounded being in a light condition.

"The suspect in the ramming attack was arrested on the spot," the police stated.

The spokesperson concluded that the case was under investigation, and large police presence was called to the scene.