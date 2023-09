According to initial reports, an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle that was occupied by two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists

An Israeli drone strike near Damascus on Thursday has resulted in the death of two Palestinian terrorists, according to Syrian media reports.

According to initial reports, an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle that was used by two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

This is a developing story