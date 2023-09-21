Israeli wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack, perpetrator 'neutralized'

This is a developing story

An Israeli security guard in his 20s was wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Givat Hamivtar light rail station Thursday evening, according to a statement by Magen David Adom.

The terrorist was "neutralized," preliminary disclosure by the Israel Police said, after attempting to murder a security guard.

At 9:02 pm, the first responders said, a call came in about a stabbing attack. The victim was evacuated to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

More to follow