Palestinians report 3 hurt in Gaza border rioting

Incident comes as Palestinians have been staging near-daily riots on the Gaza border fence in recent weeks

At least three Palestinian rioters were wounded Saturday by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fire amid rioting along the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to reports coming out of the Hamas-controlled territory.

Palestinians hurled firebombs across the border and burned tires.

Further reports said Palestinians opened fire at Israeli soldiers; it was not clear whether there were casualties on the Israeli side.

The past month saw the resumption of riots and "return marches" along the border, aimed at protesting against the blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt, a measure taken to limit the influence of terrorist groups based in the Palestinian territory.

On Friday the IDF targeted three Hamas terrorist positions, in response to incendiary balloons which started at least two fires in southern Israel.

