IDF strikes Hamas post in Gaza after multiple provocations over Yom Kippur holiday

Security incidents during the holiday included border riots and gunfire at IDF soldiers

The Israeli military on Monday struck a post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in retaliation against incendiary balloons, border riots and other aggressions during the Yom Kippur holiday.

Additionally, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers responded with live fire toward an assailant who fired shots at the soldiers and hit him. The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza reported that two rioters were wounded by "Israeli bullets" in Monday's clashes.

Furthermore, earlier Monday IDF soldiers identified two suspects that attempted to cross the security area from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. IDF soldiers apprehended the suspects and they were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The latest incidents come amid daily riots at the border fence separating between the Jewish state and the Palestinian enclave.