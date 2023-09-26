Shooting reported near West Bank area of Hamra turns out to be blown tire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an investigation into the report, concluding there had been no shooting

A drive-by shooting was reported on Tuesday near the West Bank area of Hamra, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli security forces were at the scene, according to the statement, and a manhunt was underway in the area.

The IDF Spokesperson later updated that it was a false alarm. Security forces carried out scans of the area and determined that there had been no shots fired. Instead, it was suggested that a blown tire had caused the report.