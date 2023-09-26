Hezbollah journalist films encounter with IDF Tank on Lebanon border

The IDF tank was reportedly stationed at the site to protect Defense Ministry workers engaged in the construction of a new border barricade

A Lebanese journalist associated with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar station has sparked controversy by filming himself in close proximity to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In the video posted by Ali Shoeib, the journalist positions himself within touching distance of the IDF tank.

The IDF tank was reportedly stationed at the site to protect Defense Ministry workers engaged in the construction of a new border barricade.

Shoeib's caption for the video simply reads, "Face to face with an Israeli tank." Notably, soldiers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are visible in the background but do not intervene in the situation.

The Israel-Lebanon border is characterized by a lack of formal demarcation due to ongoing territorial disputes. However, both nations largely adhere to the United Nations-recognized Blue Line, which serves as a de facto border between them.

The IDF has been involved in the construction of a new border wall along the Israel-Lebanon border, replacing an aging fence. The engineering project typically occurs north of Israel's existing fence and within Israeli territory.