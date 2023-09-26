Israeli military responds to ongoing demonstrations in Gaza by closing boarder crossing into Israel

Tensions continued to flare along the Gaza Strip border on Tuesday afternoon as Palestinian demonstrators engaged in clashes with Israeli forces.

The IDF has released an official statement that the IDF attacked a military position of Hamas using a remotely manned aircraft. The position is in the Rafah hotspot near the fence in the Gaza Strip where much of the border aggression is taking place.

IDF reports indicate that protesters fired a Molotov cocktail at Israeli forces and launched incendiary and explosive balloons into Israeli territory, prompting a swift response from Israeli security forces. The explosive balloon has reportedly started a fire in Kfar Aza, an Israeli town bordering the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli authorities, earlier in the day Gazan assailants also managed to breach the border fence, set fire to an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) post, and then retreated back into the strip. In response the IDF utilized tear gas to disperse the assailants.

No injuries have been reported among Israeli forces, but tensions remain high. The IDF has warned that if demonstrators continue to gather at the border, they will respond with further retaliation measures. Smaller factions of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, have announced their intent to persist with the protests, citing the continued closure of the border crossing as a primary grievance. The Israeli military has stated that the border crossing will be reopened only once the protests cease, using drones and targeted strikes against Hamas military posts as a deterrent.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near the border separating between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on September 22, 2023.

The tensions have been escalating since Yom Kippur. Several hours before Israel shuts down for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, several Palestinian terrorist groups announced their intention to escalate the conflict. A joint statement on Sunday by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said the groups will step up the coordination to "deal with Israel's aggression".