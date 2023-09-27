Israeli security forces arrest 11 terror suspects in West Bank raid

During the operation, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers found a weapons production workshop with four machines in the city of Hebron

Israeli security forces carried out an arrest raid pre-dawn Wednesday in various localities across the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of multiple wanted suspects, and confiscation of weapons.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police arrested 11 suspects in the towns of Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas and Nablus, as well as in the villages of Beit Duqqu, Beit Ummar, Shuyukh al-Arrub and the Dheisheh refugee camp.

During the operation in the city of Hebron, the Israeli security forces arrested two suspects. In addition, a shotgun and four machines for weapons production were located and confiscated, as well as ammunition and several M16 rifle parts.

IDF Spokesperson Weapons, ammunition, and parts confiscated by Israeli security forces in the West Bank.

Palestinian gunmen in the town of Qalqilya had opened fire and threw explosive devices at the Israeli security forces, who responded with crowd dispersal measures.

In Beit Duqqu and Nablus, suspects had only thrown stones. The Israeli security forces responded by dispersing the demonstrations.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers operating at a suspect's location in the West Bank.

In the town of Tubas, three firearms and military equipment were seized under fire. In addition, two Carlo weapons were seized in Beit Ummar.

During the Israeli security forces’ operations in the Dheisheh refugee camp and the village of Shuyukh al-Arrub, stones were thrown that caused minor damage to a military vehicle.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1706897957948145813 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the various operations carried out during the night, there were no casualties according to an IDF press release.