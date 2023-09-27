No injuries, but heightened tensions as the two armies patrol the UN established Blue Line

On Wednesday, Israeli and Lebanese troops exchanged smoke bombs for the second time in the span of one week.

The Lebanese army, through an online statement, reported that Israeli forces had fired smoke bombs at a Lebanese patrol overseeing the removal of "infringements" they claimed had been established by Israelis north of the Blue Line.

In response to the Israeli smoke bombs, Lebanese army troops retaliated by launching their own smoke bombs towards the Israeli forces.

The Blue Line is a demarcation line mapped by the United Nations that currently marks the boundary between the two nations at the point in which Israeli forces withdrew when they departed from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The Israeli military countered by stating that it had employed "riot dispersal means" against the Lebanese army "in the area of the Blue Line," while Lebanese troops reportedly fired tear gas grenades. No injuries were reported among the Israeli soldiers.

Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP Peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol an area on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Amidst this escalating tension, the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, has stated its active engagement with both parties to de-escalate the situation.