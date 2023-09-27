Israeli defense minister warns of intensified strikes on Gaza amid riots

Gallant stressed that while Israel does not seek escalation or war, it will employ its full force to ensure security and restore peace in the region

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stern warning on Wednesday during a commemorative ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, cautioning that Israel would not hesitate to intensify its strikes on Gaza if Israeli citizens or soldiers were attacked.

In his address, Gallant stressed that while Israel does not seek escalation or war, it will employ its full force to ensure security and restore peace in the region if the situation demands it.

He made reference to Operation 'Shield and Arrow,' emphasizing its capabilities in maintaining Israel's security.

As of today, the Gaza border region has seen continued unrest, although no significant incidents involving live ammunition have been reported, marking a departure from previous days. Two fires in the Eshkol regional council were attributed to incendiary balloons.

According to reports from Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan, Hamas appears to have orchestrated the border confrontations due to financial motivations rather than ideological ones.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90 Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near the border between Israel-Gaza.

Allegedly, they have requested increased subsidies from Qatar for the salaries of civil servants in Gaza. Additionally, Hamas seeks to raise the number of laborers permitted to travel to Israel from the current 17,500 to 20,000.

Gallant also touched on the ongoing normalization negotiations with Saudi Arabia, viewing them as a "glimmer of optimism" despite the challenges.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near the border separating between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on September 22, 2023.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia's steps toward normalizing relations with Israel, supported by the United States, could potentially reshape the regional landscape, offering opportunities for resolving long-standing conflicts in the Arab-Israeli arena and potentially fostering normalization with other Muslim countries.