Israel and Germany sign 'historic' Arrow 3 missile defense deal

The contract, valued at approximately $3.5 billion, marks the most substantial deal ever for Israel's growing military industry

Israel and Germany signed a landmark defense agreement on Thursday, solidifying Israel's role as a key player in bolstering European air defense with its Arrow 3 hypersonic missile system.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, alongside Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, hailed the signing of the deal as a "historic day" for both nations.

The contract, valued at approximately $3.5 billion, marks the most substantial deal ever for Israel's growing military industry.

Pistorius emphasized that the Arrow 3 system would make "German air defense ready for the future." Germany has been leading efforts to enhance NATO's air defense capabilities in Europe, particularly in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underlining the critical need for robust anti-air defense systems.

Gallant highlighted the historical significance of the agreement, acknowledging the shared history of Israel and Germany.

"Only 80 years since the end of the Second World War, yet Israel and Germany join hands today in building a safer future."

The Arrow 3 system, designed to intercept missiles beyond Earth's atmosphere, offers protective coverage to neighboring European Union states. This long-range system, developed and produced through a collaborative effort between Israel and the United States, received Washington's approval before the deal could be finalized.

First deployed in 2017 at an Israeli air force base, the Arrow 3 system has played a vital role in safeguarding Israel against potential missile threats originating from Iran and Syria. Recognized for its adaptability, the Arrow 3 is a mobile system that can be rapidly deployed to respond to specific threats.

GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP Israeli soldiers walk near Iron Dome (L) and Arrow 3 (R) missile defense systems at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel.

The Arrow-3, developed in joint cooperation between the Israel Missile Defense Organization, Israel Missile Defense Organization, and the Israel Aerospace Industries, is one of the most advanced systems of its kind, said Gallant. He explained that Israeli defense systems were so advanced because they had been protecting Israel since the state's establishment, and the Jewish state has had to maintain a qualitative advantage to survive.

"Today the State of Israel is prepared to expand our defense and industrial cooperation with additional global partners," said the Defense Minister. Israel, Germany, and other potential partners share common threats, Gallant said, pointing to the Iranian missile threat with Hezbollah in Lebanon to attacks on Gulf states.

"The Iranian UAVs, used to kill innocent civilians around the world, serve as a preview, for what the world will see, if the missile embargo will expire next month," Gallant said, referencing the 2015 Iran deal sunset clause.

"In the face of Iranian aggression, we must prioritize security readiness and capabilities as well as bold actions by the international community."

The funding for the German acquisition of the defense system comes from a groundbreaking 100 billion euro fund unveiled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to enhance Germany's defenses in the wake of Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Charia Diamant /Flash90 Yoav Gallant

Numerous European countries have already joined Germany's collaborative air defense project, known as the European Sky Shield Initiative, which encompasses a range of short-, medium-, and long-range systems, including Germany's Iris-T, the American Patriot system, and the Arrow 3.

The delivery of the Arrow 3 system is anticipated in the final quarter of 2025.