IDF to demolish homes of Beit Hagai intersection shooting attack terrorists

The deadly shooting attack near Hebron took the life of Bat Sheva Nigri, and severely injured another

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has unveiled its intention to demolish the houses of two terrorists, Muhammad Natir and Tskar Natir, who were responsible for the fatal shooting attack at the Beit Hagai intersection.

The announcement, made on Thursday, outlines plans to both confiscate and destroy the homes of the two terrorists, both residents of Hebron.

The attack, which occurred on August 21, 2023, claimed the life of Bat Sheva Nigri and left another individual injured. The decision to demolish the homes of the perpetrators is a response to the shooting that took place at the Beit Hagai intersection.

Muhammad Natir and Tskar Natir shot at a car driving along Route 60 near Hebron. According to reports by MDA, Bat Sheva Nigri was treated on the spot due to her critical condition, but succumbed to her wounds, and a man was evacuated in serious condition to the nearby Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack on Route 60, near Hebron, in the West Bank.

Home demolitions are seen by the Israeli authorities as a means to discourage individuals from engaging in acts of terrorism.

Critics, however, argue that they are a form of collective punishment, affecting not only the perpetrators but their families as well.

The IDF included in their statement that the families of the terrorists can file objections against the home demolition notices.