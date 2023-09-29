IDF bans settler accused of killing Palestinian from West Bank

Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indore are suspected of being involved in the murder of 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Matan during clash in the West Bank

Israel's military on Friday issued a six-month order against Elisha Yered - one of two Israelis suspected of being involved in the murder of a Palestinian - from entering the West Bank.

This includes Yered's home in the unauthorized outpost of Ramat Migron. Additionally, Yered - who previously served as the spokesman for far-right Jewish Power lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech - is forbidden from contacting several far-right activists.

Yered and Yehiel Indore are suspected of being involved in the murder of 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Matan during an early August clash between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank.

Yered himself condemned this order as part of a “campaign of revenge," adding: The vindictiveness of the Jewish Department of the Shin Bet and the IDF head of the Central Command, following the collapse of the case they invented and inflated, breaks new records."

“The more you try to break us and fight us with more predatory means, the more we will continue our activities, and no order or harassment of one kind or another will break us," he continued.