Israel: Female IDF soldiers suspected of sex with jailed terrorist

Ben-Gvir says female soldiers will no longer serve in the security prisons housing Palestinian terrorists

Several female Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers serving as prison guards are suspected to have had consensual sexual relations with a Palestinian convict responsible for deadly terror attacks against Israelis, Hebrew-language media reported on Friday.

Most of the details in the scandalous case are under a gag order.

Later on Friday, Israel Prisons Service chief Katy Perry and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that female soldiers will no longer serve in the security prisons housing Palestinian terrorists.

It is understood that a suspect in the case was questioned by police last week after her superiors became aware of her illicit contacts with a prisoner; during the interrogation she revealed that four others conducted sexual relationships with the prisoner, reportedly a Fatah terrorist behind attacks resulting in the deaths of Israeli civilians.

The investigators believe there are other security prisoners involved in sexual relationships with female wardens, reports alleged.