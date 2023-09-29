West Bank: IDF troops shot 2 Palestinians throwing firebombs

Two Palestinian assailants were wounded and taken for medical treatment

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Friday opened fire at Palestinian assailants who hurled Molotov cocktails at a military post in the West Bank.

Two of the assailants were wounded and transferred to receive medical treatment.

No damage was caused and no injuries to IDF troops were reported.

The incident comes amid heightened Israeli-Palestinian security tensions, including near-daily riots by Gazan extremists near the border fence separating between the Jewish state and the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave.