Israeli air force targets Iranian arms shipment near Damascus - report

Explosions were reported in the vicinity of Damascus, and Syrian air defense systems were activated

Early Sunday morning, the Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out an attack on an Iranian arms shipment in Syria, situated west of the capital, Damascus, according to several Syrian media outlets.

The incident occurred between the villages of Al-Assad and Al-Dimas. Explosions were reported in the vicinity of Damascus, and Syrian air defense systems were activated, as per an N12 report.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the extent of the damage resulting from the alleged Israeli attack remains unclear.

Videos shared on social media captured the sounds of explosions reverberating throughout the area, though it was not confirmed whether these were caused by the airstrikes hitting their intended targets or by Syrian air defense attempts.

Typically, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refrains from commenting on specific military operations in Syria. Still, it has openly admitted to conducting numerous attacks over the past decade against Iran-backed groups seeking to establish a presence in the country.

courtesy The site of several Israeli airstrikes on the airport of Aleppo in northern Syria and the suburbs of Damascus, according to Syrian media.

The IDF's operations frequently target arms shipments believed to be en route to these groups, with Lebanon's Hezbollah being a primary concern.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have often focused on Syrian air defense systems.