Israeli forces destroy weapon manufacturing machines in West Bank

In a coordinated operation involving the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Police, and the Shin Bet, five weapon manufacturing lathes were located and destroyed in the village of Beitonia.

The operation also led to the arrest of two individuals wanted in various cases throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's office.

The joint operation took place in the Binyamin Brigade and resulted in the discovery and dismantling of five lathes used for the production of weapons. These machines play a significant role in the illegal manufacture of firearms and ammunition.

However, during the operation, some suspects responded by engaging in acts of unrest, including stone-throwing, tire-burning, and hurling Molotov cocktails at the security forces. In response to these provocations, the security forces took measures to disperse the demonstrators and maintain order.

Furthermore, in a separate operation conducted in the village of Abu Dis, the security forces successfully apprehended two individuals with outstanding warrants. During the operation, an airsoft gun was located and seized as well.

In the vicinity of the Beit El settlement in the Binyamin Brigade, reports of gunfire were received during the night. No casualties or damage were reported. Extensive searches carried out by the security forces led to the discovery of backpacks in the area.

The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated weaponry, were subsequently handed over to the security authorities for further investigation. No casualties were sustained among the security forces during these operations.