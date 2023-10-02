IDF reveals increasing incidents of migrant boats reaching Israeli shores

Following an undetected arrival of an empty boat on the shores of Netanya, Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police began investigating the incident

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) opened an investigation into how a migrant boat was able to wash up on shore without being detected as it entered Israeli territorial waters.

IDF data revealed by Ynet showed that the rate of migrant boat incidents each year has increased since 2017, with most years also including detected but uncaught attempts.

Israel Police Spokesperson The rubber boat found in Netanyahu, Israel, including all the documents and equipment.

The IDF Navy and the Israel Police were also conducting a search operation for the occupants of the boat that was found on Sunday, inside of which were passports belonging to Turkish and Somali nationals.

It was first found by Netanya Municipality’s Beach Department, as part of daily survey operations. The boat had inside it documents and credit cards, as well as equipment, including water bottles, clothes and cakes.

The police utilized drones to get an overview above water, in an attempt to locate the missing people. Additional marine forces conducted searches under water.

Due to not spotting the boat before it reached shore, the IDF Navy launched an investigation into its radar systems. Army officials explained the systems could have difficulty locating the small vessel, particularly due to it being empty of passengers. As such it did not have a heat source, not from people or from an engine that was not functioning.

The Israeli military added that if there had been passengers or weapons on board the boat, which usually emit heat, they would have been much easier to detect. Nonetheless, the boat's arrival on shore in Netanya prompted the Navy to open an investigation.

During the preliminary search, the Navy found no unusual findings. The current assessment is that the passengers did not reach Israel. They may have made it to another ship at sea, disembarked in another country in the region or drowned.