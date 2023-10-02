Israeli security forces arrest 10 terror suspects in West Bank raid

During the operation, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers also found and confiscated several weapons throughout the West Bank

Israeli security forces carried out an arrest raid pre-dawn Monday in various localities across the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of 10 wanted suspects, and confiscation of weapons.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated suspects had fired upon the joint operation with the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police, but no casualties were sustained.

IDF Spokesperson M-16 weapon found in the possession of a wanted suspected, arrested by the IDF in the West Bank.

The statement explained that two wanted persons were arrested in the villages of Ya`bad and Askar, another in the city of Nablus, and two more in the city of Jenin, where an M-16 weapon was also found in possession of the detainees and confiscated.

In the Jalazone refugee camp, one wanted suspect was arrested during the raid. During the operation, violent disturbances occurred, and the forces responded with measures to disperse the demonstrations.

In the village of Khirbet Al-Ashqar, two wanted suspects were arrested and hunting weapons, hand grenades, ammunition, and military equipment were also found and confiscated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708731382023749775 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During an operation in the village of Hizma on Sunday evening, and revealed on Monday, two wanted suspects were arrested. In addition, three handguns, three cartridges, and a knife were found and confiscated. The area also witnessed violent unrest and the Israeli security forces responded with measures to disperse the crowds.

"The wanted persons were arrested, the weapons were confiscated, and they were transferred to the security forces to continue the investigation,” the IDF spokesperson concluded in a statement.