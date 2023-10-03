Palestinians say Israeli special forces arrested a wanted suspect in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the Tulkarm governate

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops were carrying out an anti-terrorist arrest raid near the West Bank city of Tulkarm on Tuesday afternoon, according to Israeli reports.

The operation was reportedly in order to arrest a Palestinian terror suspect. Daytime operations by Israeli security forces come with added risk of extreme violence.

Palestinian reports later indicated that Israeli special forces arrested a wanted suspect in the Nour Shams refugee camp, part of the Tulkarm governate. There were no reports of clashes or gunfire.