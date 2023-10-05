Palestinian unrest erupts as worshipers visit Joseph's Tomb in West Bank

Attack on Israelis forces comes during the Sukkot holiday; one Palestinian wounded in West Bank as settler opens fire in self-defense

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were met with Palestinian unrest Wednesday night while safeguarding the passage of Jewish worshipers to the West Bank city of Nablus, during which one Palestinian was wounded.

The rioters set tires on fire, threw rocks, and hurled improvised explosives at the Israeli forces.

This comes several days after five Jews were attacked outside of the tomb, considered to be the final resting place of the biblical figure, although this is disputed by local Palestinian groups.

While the freedom of religious visitations is guaranteed under the Oslo Accords, Jewish visitors to religious sites in the West Bank such as Joseph's Tomb depend on the Israeli army to safeguard their passage.

In a separate West Bank incident, an Israeli man came under attack by a group of Palestinians throwing rocks south of Nablus near the town of Sinjil, which is near the settlement of Ma'ale Levona. He opened fire in self-defense, reportedly hitting one of the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one man was seriously wounded and hospitalized after the incident. The IDF said it was investigating the incident.

Further up north, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at an Israeli bus near Azzun, a Palestinian village. In response, Israeli forces entered the village, where they were attacked by Palestinians throwing more explosives and rocks. At least two were arrested.