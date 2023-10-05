The citizen, who managed to escape the assailants by fleeing in his vehicle, found refuge from the attackers through the rapid intervention of IDF forces

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed two Palestinian terrorists on Thursday who targeted an Israeli citizen on a scooter at the Shofa intersection in the West Bank overnight.

The citizen, who managed to escape the assailants by fleeing in his vehicle, found refuge from the attackers through the rapid intervention of IDF forces.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Council, offered words of encouragement and strength, expressed his sentiments regarding the incident. He said, "There was a great miracle here. Our resident was riding a scooter when the terrorists overtook him. They lay in wait at the intersection and opened fire on him."

Dagan went on to commend the resourcefulness displayed by the resident, highlighting that they swiftly reported the attack to security forces. This quick response subsequently led to the prompt capture and elimination of the terrorists, thus preventing them from inflicting harm on other Israelis.

Praising the heroic actions of IDF soldiers involved in neutralizing the terrorists, Dagan remarked, "I send a hug to the resident who showed resourcefulness, and managed to report to the security forces and lead to the capture of the terrorist quickly before he could harm other Israelis. And salutes the heroic IDF soldiers who eliminated the terrorists."

Dagan seized this opportunity to make an impassioned plea to the government, emphasizing the urgent need for resolute action to combat the rising incidents of shootings on the roads and to preemptively thwart future attacks.

He remarked, "I call on the government, much more determined action is needed to stop the shooting on the roads and to stop the next attack. We had a miracle this morning that we are not accompanying another whole family this morning, we will not rely only on miracles. We expect the government to stop terrorism."

The incident at the Shofa intersection occurred around same time as an IDF overnight operation in Tulkarm, where Israeli forces engaged in a firefight with militants.

During the operation, explosive devices were hurled at the Israeli troops, and the militants maintained gunfire even as the IDF withdrew from the area.

The IDF has verified that they successfully targeted and hit the hostile combatants involved.

Furthermore, on Thursday morning, the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades asserted that their members had confronted Israeli forces in the town.

Furthermore, Israeli forces were under attack in Nablus last night, where Palestinian unrest erupted as worshipers visited Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank.