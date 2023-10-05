Five Israeli soldiers wounded in Tulkarm operation against Palestinian terrorists

During the operation, an exchange of fire erupted, and terrorists within the camp threw explosive devices at the security forces

Five Israel Border Police officers were wounded during an operation against Palestinian terrorists in Tulkarm in the West Bank, according to a joint announcement by the Ministry of Defense and the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Thursday.

The operation, which involved soldiers from the Israel Border Police's Counterterrorism Unit (IOSH), the Mageb (Border Police), and the IDF, took place in the Tulkarm refugee camp within the Menashe division. The mission's primary objective was the arrest of a suspect linked to terrorist activities.

During the operation, an exchange of fire erupted, and terrorists within the camp threw explosive devices at the security forces. In response, the Israeli forces engaged with fire, successfully hitting the terrorists.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that as the forces were withdrawing from the operation, five members of the Mageb were injured by grenade explosions. Two of them sustained serious injuries, one is in critical condiiton, while the other two were categorized as light to moderately injured.

The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to a medical facility, and their families have been informed of the situation. Border Guard Chief Brik Yitzchak commended the soldiers for their courageous and determined actions against terrorism in Judea and Samaria. He expressed his wishes for the full and speedy recovery of the injured Border Police officers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709792988774187409 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yitzchak emphasized the commitment to work jointly with security agencies to combat terrorism and protect Israeli citizens. He issued a warning to terrorists, stating that any who attempt to harm their forces will be pursued and held accountable.

The operation in Tulkarm comes amid ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region, with Israeli security forces actively conducting operations against terrorist suspects.

Tulkarm has been a recent focal point of Israeli security activities, with operations aimed at countering threats and ensuring the safety of the population.