Gaza rebellion groups call for renewed riots at the border

The plans for border riots have been triggered by increased Jewish pilgrimages to the Temple Mount during the holiday of Sukkot

In anticipation of heightened visits by Jewish pilgrims to the Temple Mount during the Sukkot holiday, the "Rebellious Youth" group in Gaza has announced plans for border riots.

The confrontations are scheduled to commence immediately after Friday's afternoon prayers along the Malka border, east of Gaza City.

After weeks of border violence, the riots were temporarily halted following reported understandings between Israel, Gaza, and Qatar. These discussions included reopening the Erez crossing for Palestinian workers and considering an expansion of entry permits.

Over the Sukkot intermediate days, a record-breaking 5,300 Jewish pilgrims visited the Temple Mount, according to the Temple Mount Administration.

The site is inaccessible to Jewish visitors on Fridays and Saturdays and will next reopen on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Ekrima Sabri, has called for "impressive crowds" to attend Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque, citing concerns of "Judaization plans" for the site.

Meanwhile, Najeh Bakirat, Deputy Director-General of the Wakf in Jerusalem, expressed alarm over demographic and geographical changes in the city, urging Palestinians to address this issue. Bakirat also called for regional demonstrations in support of al-Aqsa.

Yousef Mohammed/Flash90 Masked Palestinians prepare a flammable object to be flown toward Israel, near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist movement, has rallied Palestinians to gather at the mosque on Friday, "in defense of it and to affirm its Islam." Accusing Israeli forces of tampering with the site's sanctity and attempting to divide and demolish it.