Rescue Without Borders paramedics say a victim was being treated for anxiety after the attack in the West Bank

Terrorists attacked a family car in a drive-by shooting near Huwara in the West Bank, according to the Rescue Without Borders paramedic group.

A car with 2 adults and a baby were at the Tapuah junction near Huwara, when shots were fired by passing vehicle. The rear window was shattered, and a bullet or an impact was found in the car.

Nearby witnesses reported that they heard a shot and there was a resident who recognized a suspect with a gun in his hand fleeing the area to Beitu, according to Rescue Without Borders.

The West Bank's Road 60 that passes through the Huwara village was closed earlier for two hours and reopened after a pressure from the Palestinian Authority (PA).