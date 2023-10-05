Gallant after visiting wounded soldiers, warns: 'Remember our action in Jenin'

The Israeli Defense Minister visited soldiers that were wounded in an early morning operation in the West Bank

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited soldiers at the Beilinson Hospital, after five Israeli troops were wounded during an operation in the West Bank’s Tulkarm.

"I have just finished a visit to the IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers who were injured during the night in the incidents in Tulkarm and Nablus,” Gallant said in a statement,

"I want to praise the soldiers and fighters for their professional work, determination, courage and for reaching every nook and cranny in the Jewish state,” the defense minister stated.

“Through their actions, they protect the citizens of Israel. Appreciation to the medical teams for the quick and responsible evacuation, and the dedicated care here at the hospital,” he added.

"A sharp and clear message to our enemies: we will go anywhere and hurt anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. Those who need examples of what we can do, should remember our action in Jenin two months ago. If necessary, we will do it in other places,” Gallant warned.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson and the Defense Ministry had earlier made an announcement that five Israel Border Police officers were wounded during an operation against Palestinian terrorists in Tulkarm in the West Bank.